GUSEC, UNICEF to organise Children Innovation Festival

Students of schools in the state will get an opportunity to showcase their ideas as the start-up incubator of Gujarat University and United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) are organizing Children Innovation Festival (CIF), an initiative to foster a spirit of innovation among school children.

Speaking on the idea of the event, Rahul Bhagchandani, CEO of Gujarat University Student Entrepreneurship Council (GUSEC) said, “During various programs to encourage start-ups and innovation, it was found that sizable ideas also do come from school students.”

The festival will focus on students in the age bracket of 10-16 years. Organizers have also roped in the state Education Department, The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) and some voluntary organizations to reach out to maximum students.

The event marks UNICEF’s 30 years of advocacy in the rights of children, and consequently close to 30 teams will be finalised.

HELPING KIDs Children Innovation Festival aims to nurture young innovative minds and to facilitate children-led startups in the region Top 30 ideas will be given incubation support from Gujarat University and Gujarat University Student Entrepreneurship Council

“This is to celebrate and nurture entrepreneurial behaviour among children and young people. UNICEF is happy to be part of this initiative in Gujarat,” said Ankush Singh, Communications Specialist, UNICEF.

CIF will help young aspiring innovative minds to get a platform to facilitate the emergence of children-led startups in the region.

Top 30 ideas will also be given incubation support including access to government grants, free co-working space, mentorship, cloud credits over $20,000 (roughly around `14,00,000), networking access and other benefits through GUSEC and Gujarat University.

“As leaders of the startup and innovation movement in the state, we are pleased to offer this platform to young, school-going children. We believe every child has the ability to innovate and think differently if the right platform is made available. We expect this initiative to be a great success,” said Himanshu Pandya, Vice-Chancellor, Gujarat University.