Gujarat: Woman jumps off 13-storey building in Shastrinagar area, dies

The deceased was identified as Sunita Dhumadiya (38), a resident of Ami Apartment located in the area. The incident took place at around 9.30 am on Wednesday at the Sardar Awas Yojana apartments in the same area.

According to the police, Dhumadiya lived with her husband and two kids, and just three days back, they had moved into a rented flat in Ami Apartment. On Wednesday morning, at around 9 am, she left the house and went to the Sardar Awas Yojana flats, located nearby. As the doors to the building's terrace are kept locked, it is presumed that failing to access the terrace, she went down to the gallery of the thirteenth floor and jumped off. The incident was discovered by one of the residents, who called the 108 emergency services for help. However, by the time help arrived, she was already dead.