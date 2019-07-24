Gujarat: With 263 lives lost, 2018 saw the highest labour deaths in three years

The last three years alone saw 687 workers being killed in industrial accidents in the state. Between 2016 and 2018, around 4,450 labourers were injured in industrial accidents. Overall the number of accidents and deaths affected 5,137 labourers.

The highest number of deaths in the last three years were reported in the year 2018 when 263 labourers lost their lives in accidents. The overall number of injuries and deaths during the year was 1,299 which was incidentally the lowest in the last three years.

An analysis by Pathey, an organisation that simplifies Budget said on an average 2018 saw at least 3 accidents every day in the state which was incidentally lower than the 5 accidents that the state saw in the year 2017 and 2016.

The analysis also found that the number of cases pending in the court for labour violations saw an increase of 87.38 lakh in the year 2015 to 118.55 lakh in the year 2018.

A different analysis by an organisation that works for the welfare of construction labourers found that the state ranked 11th in collection of Welfare Cess from construction companies for the Gujarati Building and Construction Workers Welfare Board in the country but ranked 13th in effective spending of the cess collected. The cess is to be spent on the welfare of construction workers.

Vipul Pandya of Bandhkam Majoor Sangathan said that of the Rs 2,097 crore that the board had collected, a measly 10% has so far been spent on the welfare of workers.

Pandya further said that a substantial part of the welfare fund that was being spent was for programmes that indirectly benefited the labourers. "A lot of money is being spent on providing them food, training and even education for their children. Facilities that will have a direct and immediate impactsaw nominal expenditure," said Pandya.

