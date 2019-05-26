Gujarat: When the going gets tough...

Most of the students preferred to become a Chartered Accountant (CA) as it is financially remunerative and will help their families come out of financial misery.

The class 12 Commerce toppers includes those who sold pani puri's, helped their mother in selling garments and working as labourers in factories. However, they did not allow financial troubles and other family problems to be an obstacle in their academic performance.



Against all odds: Komal Santosh Gupta who scored 99.92 per cent, lost her father four years ago. Her family is staying in a rented house and her mother runs a shop of ready-made garments. Komal helped her mother at the shop every evening between 5 pm to 8 pm. "I want to become a CA, buy a house and gift it to my mother," she said.



Atul Bijendrakumar Sharma, a student of Hariom Hindi High School, scored 98.08 per cent even after losing his father in a road accident. His mother runs a pani puri lorry at Khokhra. Atul and his elder brother helps their mother serve pani puri. He used to push the lorry from CTM, where they stay to Khokhra, a distance of over 4 km. "After school hours, I pull the lorry and my brother brings it back at night. I studied in rest of the hours. I want to become a CA," he said.



To fund his education Arvind Maurya worked as a labourer in various factories of Vatva. Making his father proud, he scored 99.13 per cent. He had lost his mother about a decade ago. "I often bunked classes as I had to report to work. I would change my route to factory so that none of the teacher or school staff saw me," he said. His family had migrated from Jaunpur in UP to Ahmedabad over two years ago. He now aspires to become a chartered accountant.



Without tuitions, Kamlesh Nayi's scored 99.34 per cent. His father works in a roadside salon during the day and as a home guard at night. His mother Ranjanben works as a housemaid. However, his school, Taxashila Sikshan Sankool runs extra classes, which Kamlesh attended and came out with flying colours. He wants to become a CA to improve the financial condition of his family.



Similarly, Digvijaysinh Zala, a student of Satsangi Vidyalaya scored 99.95 percent without tuitions. His father is a school teacher, and he wants to pursue MBA. He aspires to one-day become a CEO of a multi-national corporation.



Manav Patel of Jai Somnath School scored 99.33 per cent in 10th standard and wanted to pursue computer engineering. However, the cost of studies in 12th Science and then engineering could be prohibitive, as his father, Deepak, is a clerk in a private company. He opted out and appeared for 12th Commerce. He scored 99.88 per cent and now he will pursue M.Sc (IT). "M.Sc (IT) and B.E (Computer Science) is same but my cost will drastically come down," he said.



Another inspiring story is of Mittal Parmar who passed 10th in 2009 but discontinued studies because of mother's illness. She also got married. It took her husband Chetan Barot, also her former classmate, two years of convincing her to appear for class 12 exams as her class 10 results were good. As an external student she scored 99.77 per cent. She did her household work as usual and attended private tuitions. "It is not how much you study, but how well you grasp. I resumed studies after almost a decade. It was bit difficult but then it all went well. This would not have been possible without the support from my husband and family," said Mittal.



Cousin sisters Nirali Shah and Suhani Shah scored 99.39 per cent and 96.96 percentile respectively. They stay in a joint family and they believe that it provides them tremendous strength. Both want to become a CA.