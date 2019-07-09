Gujarat: War of words over BJP's Lok Sabha resolution

A war of words erupted between the Congress and the BJP over a resolution of the latter pertaining to the massive mandate given by the people in the Lok Sabha election and to participate in nation building. While the BJP reminded the Congress of its role in the Emergency, the latter was quick to point out that under the new government Vepari (traders) were becoming Sadhus (ascetic) and ascetics were turning into traders

Minister of State (Home) Pradeepsinh Jadeja while speaking on the resolution said that the vote was for the positive development carried out by the Narendra Modi government. "It is a vote for the development of the country. 2014 was a vote of hope while 2019 is vote of trust," said Jadeja. Taking potshots at the Congress, Jadeja said that the vote was also the country's way of teaching the party a lesson. "It has been reduced to just 52 seats while the UPA has been restricted to 86 seats. In fact, several former Congress chief ministers and heavy weights lost," said Jadeja. He also took potshots at Rahul Gandhi without naming him and implying that poor performance had forced him to quit the post.

Punja Vansh, the Congress MLA from Junagadh questioned the need for such a resolution when several other pressing problems were present before the state. "Instead of mindlessly indulging in such resolutions where the BJP's victory is clear we would have loved to contribute in a debate about the problems faced by the state. Unemployment, lack of jobs for youth, drought and farmers distress are some of the pressing issues, yet this government did not find it fit to bring a resolution regarding these matters," said Vansh. The MLA also spoke of rising crime and made several critical remarks about the Narendra Modi government which immediately led to uproar from the ruling bench.

The speaker also expunged several remarks of Vansh against the Modi government and soon a war of words ensued that lasted for several minutes. Deputy chief minister Nitin Patel said that when Congress leaders started going to jail for their misdeeds suddenly the party felt that the constitutional entities were weakening.

To Jadeja's part in the speech about some people asking for proof of the Indian Army's response to Pulwama attack, several Congress legislators also gleefully reminded the Saffron party about the Parliament Attack and release of terrorist Masood Azhar. Congress MLA CJ Chavda who represents Gandhinagar North said that Jadeja's resolution smacked of arrogance and not pride in the victory. "We would have welcomed it had it been just to celebrate the victory. But the home minister's speech smacks of arrogance. It seems there is a belief that only some sections are patriots and the rest who may have a different view of things are all anti nationals," said Chavda. "Those who should be concentrating on finance are focusing on yoga while those whose business was yoga are now advising the country on finance," said Chavda in a veiled reference to Baba Ramdev.