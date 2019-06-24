Gujarat University offers course in wildlife conservation

The Zoology department will be from this academic year offering a masters course on wildlife biology and conservation

As human wildlife conflict rises and sanctuaries and nature parks across the state find themselves under rising human influence, the Gujarat university plans to create a cadre of students capable of understanding and meeting the challenges. The Zoology department will be from this academic year offering a masters course on wildlife biology and conservation. The department had been so far offering a six month diploma in the same but decided to go for the masters course after releasing that the subject needs in depth study.

Interestingly, given the high number of people from non-science background who has an interest in wildlife and conservation and even has practical experience of the same, the university from next year also plans to offer a bridge course. "Students who are from non-science background can first take the bridge course and then apply for the same. I have come across many people who may not have studied science subjects but have excellent knowledge of wildlife, conservation and ecology. They should not be prevented from making meaningful contribution because they lack a degree in science," said Dr Kaid Johar, Associated Professor who also designed the programme.

"The course will cover a lot of aspects related to wildlife and conservation including, biotechnology and conservation breeding, ecotourism, forestry among others," said Dr Johar.