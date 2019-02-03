Gujarat: Tripada International school holds result over unpaid fees

A group of disgruntled parents on Saturday protested on the premises of Tripada International school in Ghatlodia after results of their wards were withheld as they did not pay fees. On Saturday, the school had called parents to see the answer sheets of their children and know the performance based on results. However, nearly 20-25 parents were informed that since they had not paid fees, they will not be handed over the results.

This created in a chaotic situation and the principal had to be roped in eventually. Dharmesh Patel, one of the parents from the association of Tripada International School, said, "The parents paid fees as per the order of the Fee Regulatory Committee, which has been formed by the state government."