Gujarat: TikTok video of cop dancing goes viral

A video of a lady cop dancing inside a police station recently went viral on social media app TikTok, causing massive embarrassment to the police fraternity in Gujarat.

In the video, the lady cop - wearing civil clothes - is seen dancing next to a lockup. The video was shared massively on the social media channel but also led many to question the rules and regulations that are being followed inside police stations in the country. In a place where criminals are put behind bars as a punishment and in a bid to reform them, dancing and singing can appear rather jarringly out of place.

The location of the police station is not known with surety but it is being reported that it could have been shot inside a police station in Mehsana district’s Langhanaj. Top officials of Gujarat Police have taken a strong note of the video and DYSP Manjita Vanjara has ordered for a probe. She is learnt to have directed officials to establish the identity of the lady cop and to find out who shot the entire footage.