Gujarat: Support innovators, President Ram Nath Kovind asks entrepreneurs

Headlines

Watch: Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra bring Ganpati home

Pakistan reclaim No 1 ODI ranking despite India winning Asia Cup final

Wordle 821 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 18

Vicky Kaushal drops adorable photo of hugging his 'cuteipaai' mother, fans call them 'the cutest'

Rohit Sharma gives key injury updates on Axar Patel and Shreyas Iyer ahead of Australia ODI series

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra bring Ganpati home

Pakistan reclaim No 1 ODI ranking despite India winning Asia Cup final

Wordle 821 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 18

Foods to avoid before sleeping

10 fruits that you should not eat after dinner

6 times when Deepika Padukone set major fashion goals in bodycon outfits

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

India gets the world class convention centre Yashobhoomi, must know facts about the mega centre

Asia Cup 2023: India wins 8th Asia Cup title; bags biggest ever victory in ODI history | IND VS SL

Asia Cup 2023: Siraj's six-wicket spell against Sri Lanka rewrites history, know about records broken

Watch: Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra bring Ganpati home

Vicky Kaushal drops adorable photo of hugging his 'cuteipaai' mother, fans call them 'the cutest'

Kolkata court issues arrest warrant against Zareen Khan in 2018 cheating case

HomeAhmedabad

Ahmedabad

Gujarat: Support innovators, President Ram Nath Kovind asks entrepreneurs

The president Ram Nath Kovind on Friday advocated for support from entrepreneurs to innovators. He was addressing at an event 'FINE 2019', the Festival of Innovation and Entrepreneurship held at Gram Bharti Sansthan near Gandhinagar.

article-main
Latest News

dna Correspondent

Updated: Mar 16, 2019, 06:05 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The president Ram Nath Kovind on Friday advocated for support from entrepreneurs to innovators. He was addressing at an event 'FINE 2019', the Festival of Innovation and Entrepreneurship held at Gram Bharti Sansthan near Gandhinagar.

The president also gave away awards to grass root level innovators. Speaking at the gathering, he said, "We need to build an ecosystem for converting innovations into enterprises. These could be commercial or social enterprises, the form does not matter as long as the enterprise enables innovation to actually make an impact. This necessarily requires support for start-ups and for incubating young innovators."

"It is critical to connect all the links of incubating innovations into enterprises by providing financial, mentoring and policy support. We need to strengthen our capacities to connect science, technology and innovation with market, commercial success and public good," the President Kovind added.

The president suggested to all the people present at the event to scale up the impact of innovations on national and global levels. He also said that when innovation is supported by an enterprise, it benefits the nation at large creating more employment. He also pushed for innovation based education system in schools.

The event organised in Rashtrapati Bhavan every year decided to hold it outside the venue this year. The awards were conferred to the innovators who developed a new variety of cauliflower, Pomegranate Deseeder and Areca nut peeler and a Bamboo splitting machine.

The president also said that the NIF has been working on the philosophy of Mahatma Gandhi to strengthen the nation through making villages self-reliant by the concept of Gram Swaraj.

He said, "Gandhiji strongly advocated finding local solutions to local problems. This thought was inherent in his idea of Gram Swaraj. It is a matter of immense satisfaction that this festival sees participation from several grassroots innovators who have been inspired to find effective solutions to problems that they experienced in their communities."

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Manipur: Indian Army soldier on leave abducted from his home in Imphal East, killed

    Jaipur couple caught kissing on moving motorcycle, video goes viral

    Asia Cup 2023 final: Know prize money for winning team, runner up in India vs Sri Lanka match

    Kolkata court issues arrest warrant against Zareen Khan in 2018 cheating case

    Viral video: Youth sings 'Ajj Din Chadheya' inside crowded metro, internet applauds epic performance

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

    In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

    Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

    Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE