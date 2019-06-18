Gujarat: Students give thumbs up to short term course at Yoga University

India's first yoga university, Lakulish Yoga University, set up in 2013, has witnessed a three-fold increase in number of admissions this year. As against 151 students in 2013, a total of 450 students, across all age groups have registered this year. However, the yoga university officials credit the increase in numbers to the introduction of Yoga Teachers Training Center that runs short term programmes as against regular programmes that have witnessed a drop.



Chandrasinh Jhala, vice-chancellor, LYU, said, "We follow a strict schedule for our regular programmes in terms of attendance or theoretical knowledge. All our students record 100 per cent attendance. The YTT programme has been a hit as the duration of the course is not lengthy. From Gujarat, wives of most of the IAS and IPS officers have enrolled for the YTT programme and for us they are our word of mouth, we do not advertise."



The yoga teachers training certificate course began with 39 participants and this year, nearly 300 have been registered. However, in terms of discipline, more number of students registered in M.Phil are for Karma Gyan Yoga. "The main reason behind this is that BKG yoga is more theoretical based on mudra and mantra which is easier for senior citizens to practice. PhD in Ashtang yoga, on the other hand, requires a lot of physical strength to perform the various asanas", said Jhala.



The data of students strength shared by the university revealed that there has been a drop in BA and BSc enrollment. Jhala said, "We do not hold recruitment drives but we are sure that our children do not suffer. They either run their own yoga class or opt for personal tuitions for yoga."Salomi Sheth, founder of Yoga Rhythms in Paldi said, "Yoga has become like any other main stream degree but with better work potential with changing lifestyle and demands."