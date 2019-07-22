Gujarat: Socialist Party plans revival, holds meeting

They says they were banking high on political, social and economic equality of the masses

Socialist Party (India) is trying to revive in Gujarat. In a meeting organised by Executive Council on Sunday in Ahmedabad the party expressed that it wanted to expand its base in the state. They said they were banking high on political, social and economic equality of the masses. It is also focusing more on creation and management of smaller cities rather than creation of megacities. The Executive Council meeting was attended by representatives from 11 states including Kerala, Telangana, Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat, UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, MP and Odisha.

Talking to media persons on the sidelines of the meeting, party's in-charge president Pannalal Surana said that the concept of development of ruling BJP government at the centre is fundamentally different from that of Socialist Party. "This government believes that if you bring mega projects and bullet trains it is development. But in our case, it is about providing all the basic services and rights to all the citizens. This relates to jobs as well as preservation of agricultural land and forest. These require less capital and provide more jobs," said Surana.

Sagar Rabari, a political commentator said that the party had intellectuals and stalwarts like former Chief Minister Chhabildas Mehta, former state finance minister Sanat Mehta, MLA Batuk Vora, Kanu Thakkar and others. This was in 1960s and 1970s. Now the party is being revived by late Justice Rajinder Sachar, late journalist Kuldeep Nayar.

Surana advocated decentralised approach in governance and public welfare. In terms of policies on education, he said that local language should be the medium of instruction upto high school level and that it should be free, uniform and universal. There should be no privatisation of education sector. Surana agreed that he party lacks sufficient funds but said that it can create a cadre of workers by reaching out to schools, colleges and through popular agitations.

