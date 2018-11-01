Gujarat: Sightless women light up homes here, abroad

"We are happy when the diyas made by us light up homes of others. We wish more and more people buy from us," says Asha Chauhan, one of the visually challenged women working at Memnagar-based Andha Kanya Prakash Gruh (AKPG).

The organisation imparts schooling to visually handicapped women, most of whom come from weaker sections of society, and also trains them in skills that would help them earn a livelihood. The unit 20 years ago with only 100 diyas; this year, they rolled out 1.75 lakh lamps.

Close to a dozen women at AKPG make ready-to-use diyas and sell them to organizations and stores during Diwali. Smita Shah, a project coordinator says the organisation procures earthen lamps, put wicks in them and then hot wax is poured to fill it up. When the wax cools down, the women check the wicks. They are also taught to make festive packaging in which the pack their diyas for sale.

"Pouring hot wax into diyas is dangerous for the visually-handicapped, so the other volunteers do this job," says Shah, "The rest of the tasks, such work like putting wicks, making the boxes, counting the diyas and putting them in boxes is being done by the women."

"Being visually handicapped is not a hindrance in making products or maintaining their quality; we use our hands," says Nita Rathva, who hails from Chhota Udepur, a tribal district.

Institutions such as the Sports Club, Lions Club, Rajpath Club are AKPG's patrons. Apart from skills, women working in AKPG get accommodation, food and a stipend too. The organisation utilizes its savings for the welfare and entertainment activities.