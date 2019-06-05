Gujarat: Shala Praveshotsav to begin from June 13

The annual drive to promote enrolment in schools 'Shala Praveshotsav' to begin from June 13. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday held a meeting with education officials of the state in presence of state education minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama and briefed the officials regarding states seriousness towards the drive.

While at the meeting, primary education principal secretary Vinod Rao through a presentation shared various initiatives taken by the education department in the past one year.

The Praveshotsav, which was launched by the then Chief Minister Narendra Modi in 2003, will be held in rural areas on June 13-14 and will be held in city on June 15. Addressing officials, Rupani said, "Our priority is education which is why we have allocated 25,000 crores in the budget, By 2022, all classrooms will be virtual classrooms. We should ensure 0 % drop-out rate and 100% enrolment rate."

Recently, the Gujarat State Federation of School Management had written to the education minister to extend the date of this year's 'Shala Praveshotsav' owing to heat wave in the state. The Federation represents nearly 3,290 schools in the state.

However, this year, the official six-day exercise of Shala Praveshotsav will be restricted to three days as the rural and urban drives will be conducted together. Until now, there used to be a weeks gap between rural and urban. Sources said that this year, the Praveshotsav focus on attendance too.

NEET result likely today (Wednesday):

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release NEET result 2019 on Wednesday. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2019 result will be available on NTA's official website ntaneet.nic.in. This year, over 1.4 million candidates appeared for NTA NEET medical examination. On May 6, nearly 70,000 students took NEET from Gujarat.