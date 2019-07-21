Gujarat: Residential school for kids in mining-affected area on the anvil

A modern residential school for children of the affected talukas where maximum impact due to mining happens is on the anvil in the coming days. The school will teach students mainly of the five talukas (which fall under the A category) and provide free education to them at par with those offered by private schools.

This, among others, is part of the initiatives to be funded from the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) fund that was set up three years ago. The foundation that has so far collected Rs 550 crore have already used Rs 200 crore for the benefit of villages and villagers affected by mining. This was revealed at a function which was part of the mines environment and mineral conservation week celebrated in the city.

It should be noted that a DMF is a non-profit body set up at the state-level that contributes toward benefiting those affected by mining-related activities. Mining companies and miners who have the lease have to contribute anywhere between 10% to 30% of the royalty towards this fund.

Roopwant Singh, commissioner of Geology and Mining said that in the year 2018-19, the royalty collection for the state saw a 31% rise which had been the highest. 'Part of this royalty has been put in the DMF to help the project affected in the area. Of the total money spent so far, Rs 32.5 crore has been towards employment training for locals. There is also a plan to come up with a modern residential school for children in the areas which see maximum mining activity," said Singh.

He said the state will also be setting up two centres of excellence to train local youth in such areas for employment. "Right now it takes someone three to four years to learn how to run the machines but with the training, this will come down to six months to one year," said Singh.

Anil Mukim, secretary, ministry of mines, Government of India said that there is a tendency to look at the mining sector with suspicion despite its enormous contribution to the economy.

IN A NUTSHELL