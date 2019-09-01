Headlines

HomeAhmedabad

Ahmedabad

Gujarat records 18 per cent surplus rain till Aug 31

State received 688.8 mm rainfall during the past three months

dna Correspondent

Updated: Sep 01, 2019, 06:05 AM IST

The state has received 18 per cent surplus rainfall during the period between June 1 and August 31. As per Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) data, Gujarat has received 688.8 mm rainfall during the past three months as against the long-term average rainfall of 583.6 mm rainfall. Notaly, the IMD considers the period between June 1 and September 30 as monsoon.

The maximum surplus rainfall of 83 per cent has been recorded in Surendranagar, followed by 70 per cent in Chhota Udepur and 55 per cent in Bharuch.

The two other districts that have made it to fourth and fifth position in the list of top five districts with surplus rainfall are Botad with 47 per cent and Kutch with 38 per cent surplus rain.

As far as rain deficient districts are concerned, Porbandar occupies the top position in the list with 33 per cent shortage of rain, followed by Dahod with 14 per cent shortage.

There are six districts—Ahmedabad, Banaskantha, Mahisagar, Mehsana, Devbhoomi Dwarka, and Gir Somnath—which have recorded a rainfall shortage of 11 per cent. Overall, there are around 10 districts in the state where cumulative rainfall figures are still in the negative.

While the majority of the state was reeling under a considerable shortage of rainfall till mid-July, the shortfall started reducing owning to heavy to very heavy rainfall registered across the state since the third week of July.

Moreover, the widespread heavy rainfall ensured that the water level of many dams in the rain-parched state reaches the optimum level and due to the heavy inflow of water from the catchment areas, excess water had to be released from these dams.

This year, the onset of monsoon was delayed by around 15 days. While the normal date for onset of monsoon in the state is June 10, it actually entered the state on June 25.

