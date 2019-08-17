Gujarat receive 86% of seasonal rains, 40 reservoirs filled

Despite warnings of heavy rains on Independence Day and day after, most regions in the state saw average rainfall on Friday as around 193 talukas received showers.

The highest rainfall recorded was 77 mm in Harij taluka of Patan, followed by 51 mm rainfall in Vagra area of Bharuch. The Indian Meteorological Department, however, has warned that North Gujarat will continue getting rains in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the government claimed that it has so far distributed Rs 10 crore worth of help to 2.27 lakh people affected due to heavy rains and floods in the state. It also further added that over 32000 families have been extended help to buy household items.

Despite a break from the rains, around 45 roads continue to be out of bounds for vehicles. Out of these 45 roads, three are state highways while the rest are city roads.

Around 8 roads of Chhota Udepur are yet to be open, whereas several other districts of South Gujarat Narmada, Bharuch and Anand are also inaccessible due to inundation.

Though the incessant rains have created havoc in the city, it has also helped fill 40 out of 240 reservoirs in the state, with the Sardar Sarovar Dam being filled up to its total capacity of 79%.

Meanwhile, Thirty-four reservoirs and dams have been filled in the range of 70%-100%, while 24 around 50% to 70% of its capacity.

The heavy rains in the last few weeks have helped the state receive 86.45% of its annual average rainfall of 816 mm.

Interestingly, the state has received 25% more than its annual average rainfall till August 16. On Friday itself, the state received 621 mm of rainfall against normal rainfall of 498 mm.

Surprisingly, Kutch, the district that gets the least rainfall, has so far received 46% excess rainfall till August. Whereas Porbandar topped the list not receiving the adequate rainfall as it got 32% less than expected average rainfall.

Similarly, Ahmedabad district received 7% less than average rainfall. which is likely to be covered in the coming days.

Rains Help City