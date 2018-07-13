Gujarat: Rahul Gandhi to meet farmers and Asiatic lions

Since the Gir sanctuary is closed for visitors till October 15, Rahul Gandhi ji will be seeing the lions at Ambardi, says Manish Doshi

A meeting with farmers and shipyard workers in Alang is also part of Congress president Rahul Gandhi's itinerary during his visit to Saurashtra next week, party officials said.

Rahul Gandhi is slated to arrive at Bhavnagar Airport on July 16, and leave for Delhi the next afternoon. Earlier, he was scheduled to spend full days in Bhavnagar and Amreli, but now the visit would be wound up in one and a half days.

"Rahul ji will land at Bhavnagar in the morning of July 16. He will then meet farmers at Bandi Padva village. He will then visit workers in Alang Shipbreaking yard and interact with them. Later, he will have a meeting with small traders," Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi, said.

The Congress president, who had campaigned extensively in the state in the run-up to the December Assembly elections, is also slated to meet party MLAs, and office bearers of district and taluka panchayats.

Before leaving for Delhi, Gandhi is slated to visit the Ambardi Safari Park, where Asiatic lions are housed.

"Since the Gir sanctuary is closed for visitors till October 15, Rahul ji will be seeing the lions at Ambardi," Doshi added.