Gujarat Primary Teachers Association refuses to download attendance based app

The Gujarat Primary Teachers Association has written to its members in the state asking them not to download the Kaizala app as well as the BLO (booth level officers) app of the election commission on their personal mobile phones. The association is opposing it on the grounds of invasion of privacy.

Digvijaysinh Jadeja, president of the association said that they have taken the decision in a meeting of the association held recently. "We have asked our members not to download the Kaizala app. The department wants us to download the app and track our location using GPS. It also wants us to take a selfie with the app to mark our attendance," said Jadeja.

He said first and foremost it shows the government doesn't trust us. "Why should the government track our movements. What we do after class hours is no one's concern. Moreover, they are asking us to upload our pictures isn't it a violation of our privacy," sad Jadeja. He added that there was already an online attendance system in place so what was the need for another app.

It should be noted that the app has been introduced by the education department to ensure facial recognition in online attendance. The system is expected to be launched on September 5, Teacher's Day.

Earlier officials had said that after the online attendance began there had been a 27% rise in attendance of students and 14% of teachers across Gujarat.

Satish Patel secretary of the organisation said that as for the BLO app, the teachers are expected to go around collecting and correcting electoral data after 5 pm. "Many of the teachers are women who need to be home. Yet they spend and additional 1 or 1.5 hours collecting this data. The app also requires teachers take picture of voters. Not everyone will agree to get their pictures clicked," said Patel.

He said once the data is collected the teachers have to get it signed by the mamlatdar who is in office at the same time during school hours.