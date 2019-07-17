Gujarat: Now, schoolkids, varsity grads to form start-ups

In a first, Gujarat government will promote innovative ideas of school students and recent university graduates under the upcoming Open Innovation Challenge. This is a part of the Student Startup and Innovation Policy (SSIP).

However, unlike flagship programmes of SSIP which support innovative ideas of university students, the open challenge will allow non-academic projects, school students and university pass-outs (past five years). Close to 200 such teams will be selected over 12 months and given funding, mentorship and incubation support. Inter-state and international collaboration will also be allowed, to improve local participants' exposure.

The state education department came up with the SSIP about two years ago, to create an ecosystem in universities to encourage innovation and student start-ups, wherein faculty members, after being trained, act as mentors. Teams can also benefit from in-house incubators.

Of late though, a need was felt for a platform where recent pass-outs or even school students could present their ideas. "These segments were in a dilemma about whom to approach for support. The open innovation challenge will cater to them. The first batch of teams is likely to be inducted sometime in August. Once selected, they will get all the benefits of the SSIP," said Anju Sharma, principal secretary of Gujarat's education department.

She said that the challenge also intends to encourage inter-state and international collaboration; teams from outside Gujarat or India can participate provided 50% of the members are from the state.

Hiranmay Mahanta, honorary director of Gujarat Technological University Innovation Council said there was a latent need to cater to school students and recent university pass-outs. "In various challenges, we found that about 15-20% of the applicants were school students. They have really good ideas, but being minors, cannot legitimately start companies. They will especially be catered to in this open challenge," said Mahanta.

In terms of selection, ideas aimed at solving Gujarat-specific problems would be prioritised and the teams' execution ability would be crucial.

University start-up incubators say an open challenge will create awareness about increasing need of start-ups.