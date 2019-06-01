Gujarat MP Mansukh Mandaviya gets shipping, Parshottam Rupala retains agriculture

Mandaviya will now be in-charge of development of 12 major ports and projects like Sagarmala

There were just minor changes as far as portfolio allocation for two of the three Gujarat MPs in the Modi Cabinet were concerned. While Amit Shah, MP from Gandhinagar seat got the prestigious Home Ministry, Mansukh Mandaviya took charge of the Shipping Ministry. He will be minister of state (Independent charge) for shipping and has also been given additional charge of the chemical and fertilizer ministry.

The 47-year-old Rajya Sabha member from Gujarat held a similar portfolio in the earlier government led by Modi.

His earlier portfolio also included Minister of State (MoS) for Road Transport and Highways which has now been given to General (Retired) VK Singh.

Mandaviya will now be in-charge of development of 12 major ports and projects like Sagarmala. Mandaviya has huge task ahead that includes converting over 100 rivers across the country as waterways.

Parshottam Rupala, another Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat has retained his earlier portfolio of Minister of State Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. Rupala, a prominent Patidar leader earlier also had the Panchayati Raj portfolio as MoS.