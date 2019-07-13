Gujarat MLAs' speech in House goes viral, Speaker disapproves

The matter came to light after BJP MLA Naresh Patel made an oral complaint with the Speaker about the same.

The Gujarat Assembly Speaker Rajendra Trivedi on Friday took serious note of the fact that the speeches of the MLAs in the House were doing the rounds of the social media. The matter came to light after BJP MLA Naresh Patel made an oral complaint with the Speaker about the same.

Several videos of MLAs giving speech in the House had been allegedly recorded from the television in the Assembly building offices. They went viral on social media garnering both praises and criticism.

Patel made an oral complaint to Trivedi who asked him to give a written application. The Speaker also said that if true it was a breach of privilege and said that if needed a police complaint will also be made and action taken against those responsible for violating the privileges.

Later in the day, Deputy chief minister Nitin Patel spoke to media persons on the issue and said that such videos can later be used to blackmail MLAs.

It should be noted that mobiles are not allowed in the Assembly proceedings. Earlier in the day, the Speaker had also reminded the MLAs that they are not allowed to bring water bottles in the Assembly. Trivedi was prompted to remind the MLAs of the decorum that needs to be maintained after BJP MLA Hitu Kanodiya drank water from a water bottle while seated at his place in the Assembly. Following the speaker's reprimand, the MLA walked out of the House with the water bottle in hand to deposit it outside before returning to the house.

Earlier in 2012, two BJP MLAs were accused of allegedly watching obscene pictures on their Tablet in the Gujarat assembly. The then speaker Ganpat Vasava had ordered an inquiry into the incident by the privileges committee of the House which had later given a clean chit to the MLAs.

Then MLA Shankar Chaudhary and Jetha Bharwad had been accused of watching obscene pictures on the former's iPad during the proceedings. At that time Vasava had called the allegations against the MLAs unprecedented in the assembly's history.

