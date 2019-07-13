Gujarat MLAs' speech in House goes viral, Speaker disapproves

Headlines

Big setback for billionaire Anil Agarwal: Vedanta’s Rs 1.6 lakh crore deal with Foxconn withdrawn; what went wrong

'No 700 crore budget, just pure passion': Pathaan's AD brutally trolls Adipurush as he heaps praise on Jawan prevue

Step inside Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's sea-facing villa in Dubai with private spa, swimming pools, its worth...

Monsoon wreaks havoc: 72 deaths in Himachal Pradesh, 34 in Uttar Pradesh; Rs 3000 crore loss amid red alert

Meet IIT dropout employee with Rs 12100 crore net worth, works in 1.52 trillion dollar firm, did MBA from...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

West Bengal Panchayat Election result live updates: Counting of votes begins for 73,887 seats

Big setback for billionaire Anil Agarwal: Vedanta’s Rs 1.6 lakh crore deal with Foxconn withdrawn; what went wrong

'No 700 crore budget, just pure passion': Pathaan's AD brutally trolls Adipurush as he heaps praise on Jawan prevue

Shah Rukh Khan's gang of girls in Jawan

Weight loss tips: Quick and easy oats recipes to lose extra kilos

Inspirational songs by BTS' RM, V, Jungkook, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Jin

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ahead of Adipurush's release, Kriti Sanon wins hearts as she looks gorgeous in lehenga

Diana Penty dazzles in glittery nude dress at Cannes 2023, fans say ‘best look so far’

Who was Sharda Ranjan Iyengar? First female singer with solo album, her fame pushed Filmfare Awards to change its rules

DNA | Cyclone Biparjoy hits Gujarat; a comprehensive look at the preparation

Speeding car in Hyderabad loses control, rams into three on morning walk

PM Narendra Modi presents unique gifts to US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden

Bigg Boss OTT 2: These five contestants are nominated for eviction in fourth week

'Maine dhamki se unse shaadi karvali': Suchitra Krishnamoorthi says Shekhar Kapur cheated on her, makes shocking claims

Jawan prevue: Lokesh Kanagaraj, Sreedhar Pillai call Shah Rukh Khan's film fire, say Atlee's Hindi debut is 'rocking'

Homesports

sports

Gujarat MLAs' speech in House goes viral, Speaker disapproves

The matter came to light after BJP MLA Naresh Patel made an oral complaint with the Speaker about the same.

article-main
Latest News

dna Correspondent

Updated: Jul 13, 2019, 06:15 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Gujarat Assembly Speaker Rajendra Trivedi on Friday took serious note of the fact that the speeches of the MLAs in the House were doing the rounds of the social media. The matter came to light after BJP MLA Naresh Patel made an oral complaint with the Speaker about the same.

Several videos of MLAs giving speech in the House had been allegedly recorded from the television in the Assembly building offices. They went viral on social media garnering both praises and criticism.

Patel made an oral complaint to Trivedi who asked him to give a written application. The Speaker also said that if true it was a breach of privilege and said that if needed a police complaint will also be made and action taken against those responsible for violating the privileges.

Later in the day, Deputy chief minister Nitin Patel spoke to media persons on the issue and said that such videos can later be used to blackmail MLAs.

It should be noted that mobiles are not allowed in the Assembly proceedings. Earlier in the day, the Speaker had also reminded the MLAs that they are not allowed to bring water bottles in the Assembly. Trivedi was prompted to remind the MLAs of the decorum that needs to be maintained after BJP MLA Hitu Kanodiya drank water from a water bottle while seated at his place in the Assembly. Following the speaker's reprimand, the MLA walked out of the House with the water bottle in hand to deposit it outside before returning to the house.

Earlier in 2012, two BJP MLAs were accused of allegedly watching obscene pictures on their Tablet in the Gujarat assembly. The then speaker Ganpat Vasava had ordered an inquiry into the incident by the privileges committee of the House which had later given a clean chit to the MLAs.

Then MLA Shankar Chaudhary and Jetha Bharwad had been accused of watching obscene pictures on the former's iPad during the proceedings. At that time Vasava had called the allegations against the MLAs unprecedented in the assembly's history.

Breach Of Privilege

  • The matter came to light after BJP MLA Naresh Patel made an oral complaint with the Speaker about the same 
  • The Speaker said that it was a breach of privilege and if needed a police complaint will also be made 
  • Action will also be taken against those responsible for violating the privileges, added the Speaker

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani's sister, who runs Rs 333 crore worth company, her net worth is…

Meet Raj Reddy, farmer’s son who is brain behind Apple Siri, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Microsoft Cortana

Woman in stunning saree dances in kitchen for Insta reel, viral video divides internet

This actress worked in B-grade films, one role changed her life forever, earned massive fame but then…

Delhi-NCR rains: IMD issues yellow alert as heavy rainfall continues; check routes to avoid

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ahead of Adipurush's release, Kriti Sanon wins hearts as she looks gorgeous in lehenga

Diana Penty dazzles in glittery nude dress at Cannes 2023, fans say ‘best look so far’

Who was Sharda Ranjan Iyengar? First female singer with solo album, her fame pushed Filmfare Awards to change its rules

How Sapna Choudhary, went from earning Rs 3000 per stage show to walking the Cannes red carpet, all you need to know

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE