Gujarat: Mayor, Commissioner show way to green city, will receive first e-cars

City Mayor Bijal Patel and Commissioner Vijay Nehra will be the first recipients of electric vehicles as the administration is trying to encourage the use of electric vehicles in the city to curb pollution caused due petrol and diesel-driven vehicles.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani announced that the first electric car will be used by the mayor. "Not only the mayor, but the commissioner will also get a battery-operated car. We have already received one," said Mayor Bijal Patel.

It is yet to be known when AMC will get these cars. Patel said that since she does not have to travel beyond city limits, an electric car would suffice her needs.

The AMC and Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to set up 100 charging points in the city to encourage the use of electric vehicles and reduce the usage of fossil fuels.

The entire investment for services shall be borne by EESL along with the operation and maintenance of public charging infrastructure by qualified manpower, whereas, AMC would be responsible for the provision of space and requisite power connection including load sanction and meter connection for charging infrastructure. With these EVs, AMC is expected to save over 4.46 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions per e-car per year.