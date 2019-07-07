Gujarat: Jobs, food security, water, energy major challenges

Jaynarayan Vyas

Jobs, food security, water scarcity, gen of energy and managing parity of income across the class hierarchy are the major challenges for the central government, former state minister Jaynarayan Vyas said during the program of Analysis of Union Budget -2019-20 at Ahmedabad Management Association (AMA) on Saturday. A technocrat, Vyas also has doubts about the growth projections.



"For growth you need consumption and private investment. From where additional consumption comes, only God knows, while the later is uncertain," Vyas said. Quoting a report of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), he said that economy is growing without creating jobs. If youth of the country do not get jobs, there could be violent agitations, he warned. On food security, he said that India will need a growth of another 100 million tonnes of food grains in next 30 years to meet country's requirement. However, the growth in last three years is just eight million tonnes. At this rate, India would fall short by 7-8 years.

Vyas said that the newly formed Jalshakti Department has major task ahead of it as there is a significant drop in per capita availability of water, which is compounded by unequal distribution of water. Moreover, India also needs 2.5 times of energy it currently consumers.