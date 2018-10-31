Gujarat: Iron rod pierces biker through chest, abdomen in accident

Kanu Bhil

For bikers who are into the habit of decorating their bikes, here is a shocking and alarming incident. 38-year-old Kanu Bhil of Patan got pierced with an iron rod from his own bike, which went through his chest and abdomen. Doctors at Civil Hospital performed a two-and-a-half-hour surgery successfully to save his life. In a press conference on Tuesday, the doctors said the surgery was very critical and shared details.

"This was one of the rarest surgery we had performed. We have performed exploratory laparotomy with removal of iron road," said Dr Hitendra Desai, assistant professor of surgery, civil Hospital. "The supine surgery was not possible looking at the angle of the rod. The rod has crossed left side of the chest extending to abdomen and passed through the vital structure of the abdomen. It went through his chest to his abdomen pod to superior surface of his liver."

According to the doctor, it is impossible to insert a rod even intentionally in that position. The patient is believed to be out of danger and recovering after the surgery, without any disability.

Recalling the incident, Bhil said that as he was riding his bike, an animal suddenly got in his way. To avoid it, he had to apply the brakes but fell off the bike. As he fell, a metal rod that he had attached near the suspension of the bike for aesthetics, pierced him through his chest and abdomen. "I was taken to the nearest hospital but looking at the seriousness of the case, I was referred to the civil hospital. I am lucky that I survived. It is a second chance at life for me. Only three days after the surgery, I was even allowed to eat food."

