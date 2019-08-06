Gujarat: Historic decision, say Kashmiri Pandits who hope to return 'home'

The move has revived their hopes to return to their motherland with honour and dignity and lay a roadmap for the development of the region.

Displaced from their ancestral homes years ago, Kashmiri Pandits on Monday hailed the scrapping of Article 370 of the Constitution as a "historic event". The move has revived their hopes to return to their motherland with honour and dignity and lay a roadmap for the development of the region.

Vijay Teng made Gujarat his home around 30 years ago when they were forced to leave Kashmir. He is now hopeful that someday he will be able to return to the valley. "This is the most important decision taken by the country since Independence and formation of the constitution. This is an exemplary example of what strong leadership can do. People across the country are happy," Teng told DNA.

Anil Mattoo, another Kashmiri Pandit residing in Ahmedabad said that he did not imagine that Article 370 would be abolished in his lifetime. "It's once in a lifetime event," he told DNA recalling the days when his family had to leave empty-handed from Srinagar to save themselves.

"Everything happened in two-four days. We were asked to leave. We became migrants in our own country. There was only one priority – to reach Jammu as soon as possible. We are thankful to Narendra Modi and Amit Shah for the leadership they have provided and their decision-making capacity," said Mattoo.

They feel that with the bifurcation of the state will lead to reorganisation of the state, get rid of majoritarianism and give a level playing field to Jammu and Ladakh. "With Article 370 gone, anyone can buy a property in Kashmir.

Another law which forbids Kashmiri girls from marrying a non-Kashmiri, and if she does, her right over the inheritance of property in the state will be gone will also be a thing of past," said Teng.