Gujarat High Court stays ban imposed on badminton player by GBA

The Gujarat High Court, on Tuesday, stayed the operation of an order passed by the Gujarat Badminton Association (GBA) by which it had banned a player Urdhvina Khadse from participating in any official tournament organised by it, or by the Badminton Association of India (BAI), anywhere in the country. Urdhvina's father had moved court against the ban imposed by GBA on her daughter for her lapses claiming it to be "too harsh" a decision, which would have a demoralising impact on her career.

The court, while staying the operation of the order, remarked that prima facie, the order seems to have been passed by GBA without giving sufficient opportunity to the girl. The court also clarified that the recommendations of the executive committee of GBA, based on which its constitutional council passed the ban on April 16 for a period of three months starting June 1, has not been made available to the girl's parents.

The court, as an interim relief, also directed GBA to allow Urdhvina to participate in the Gujarat State Badminton Championship 2019 at Rajkot, which is scheduled to be held from June 2 to 9.

As per the case details, the girl was supposed to take part in the Sub-Juniors National Tournament at Bengaluru. She went there and attended the opening ceremony. However, on the day of the event, she left the venue without participating in the match, leaving GBA in an embarrassing situation. The girl, thereafter, sent an email informing GBA that she could not participate in the event due to ill health. GBA claimed that the excuse was false as Urdhvina participated in the School Games Federation of India Tornament at Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh, the next day.

Counsel for GBA submitted before the court that the non-participation by Urdhvina in the Bengaluru event not only left the association in an embarrassing situation, but also left the partner, who was paired with her, for the mixed doubles game helpless. Not satisfied with the arguments, the court remarked that as per rules, the girl can be penalised with a fine of Rs 1,000 for her non-participation, before she is allowed to take part in the next tournament.

The next hearing of the case is scheduled on June 11.