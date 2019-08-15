Gujarat High Court's war room to improve judicial services management

Adopting the corporate work culture, the Gujarat High Court has developed a 'war room' inside the court premises for efficient monitoring and management of the judicial and administrative services rendered by it.

The facility, which is unique for any high court in the country, has been developed under the State Court Management System (SCMS) and will be inaugurated by Acting Chief Justice AS Dave on Thursday.

The facility is equipped with large display monitors, computers, LED projectors, and video conferencing facility with access to live video streaming of all courts in the state.

Officials related to the matter said apart from being a prospective centre for data warehousing and data mining of judiciary in the state, the war room will act as a centre for all latest compiled statistics related to various spheres of administration of justice.

The war room includes judicial, administrative, financial, physical infrastructure and human resources across the judicial set-up of the state. It will also act as a nodal point for dissemination of all such information to the Supreme Court, Parliament, and central and state governments, as and when required.

Officials said the war room will also help the high court registry in planning and monitoring of allocation and expenditure under different budget heads, residential accommodation and court complex infrastructure.

The burden of lower court registries from preparing and providing urgent information is also expected to come down.

Gujarat HC's registrar general HD Suthar speaking to DNA said, "Data warehousing and data mining is not sufficient. What is important is the analysis of the data to improve the management of the judicial system and infrastructure."

He added that over 1,100 courts in the state can be centrally monitored through the war room through live video streaming.