Gujarat High Court rejects plea of three private universities

The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday rejected the plea of three private universities—Rai University, Parul University, and RK University—as well as their students--to consider the BSc Agriculture degree conferred by these institutions eligible for admission to MSc (Agriculture) in state agriculture universities.

The rejection came from the division bench of chief justice R Subhash Reddy and justice VM Pancholi after a marathon hearing that continued for several days. While the private varsities had claimed that they are eligible for admission in the post graduation course in agriculture, the state vehemently opposed the same. The counsel for the state government cited the rules of Indian Council of Agricultural Research, an autonomous body responsible for co-ordinating agricultural education and research in India, for opposing the plea of varsities and its students.