Gujarat High Court refuses to regularise admissions

The Gujarat High Court has ruled that the self-financed Homeopathy and Ayurveda medical colleges cannot compromise with the minimum eligibility criteria prescribed under the admission rules while admitting students in the courses offered by them for the academic year 2018-19.



Apparently, the government had introduced NEET as additional eligibility criteria over and above the minimum eligibility criteria prescribed by the Central Council of Indian Medicine. However, these colleges had granted admission to several students on the basis of their class XII exams and by ignoring NEET results.



The single-judge bench comprising of Justice Bela Trivedi said that the court cannot extend sympathy to those self-financed institutions which granted admission to students on the vacant seats for the academic year 2018-19.



The court held that qualifying NEET examination was one of the mandatory criteria for getting admission in the professional medical colleges as per the rules. The bench remarked: "Statutory rules framed for regulating the admission in the first year of professional medical education have to be strictly followed by all the colleges. Any liberal interpretation of rules or relaxation of rules would certainly deteriorate the standard of education."