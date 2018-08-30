Gujarat High Court: PIL challenges compulsory cashless travel for BRTS

A Public Interest Litigation filed in the Gujarat High Court has challenged the AMC move to make smart cards a must to use Bus Rapid Transport System (BRTS).

The petition filed by Khemchand Koshti said that the move to make smart cards mandatory for BRTS services was illegal, unreasonable, and contrary to law.

It further said that when initially introduced, the smart cards were available for a fee paid in cash without the need for any documents. These cards were directly issued without the involvement of any bank or any other third parties.

It said that janmitra cards were introduced in 2017 and using it was not a must. The PIL said that recent media reports pointed to the fact that the civic body planned to make it mandatory to buy janmitra cards or get BRTS tickets through debit or credit cards to avail the service. It further stated that to obtain this card, people had to fill up forms of a private bank wherein they had to provide personal information.

The petitioner also said that almost all public utilities across the country issued smart cards against cash including the Railways and Delhi Metro but none required the passengers to give away personal information. But the janmitra card issued by BRTS seeks personal information which is a violation of privacy. It further stated that the declaration on the form for getting the card asks the people to waive their Right to Privacy by allowing the bank and its group companies to exchange or share the data.

It also said that the entire declaration to sign up for janmitra is in English, which is not the local language spoken by most commuters.

The petition sought that the decision of the civic body be quashed as the move to make cashless transaction for BRTS a must will cause hardship to the poor who may not have access to debit or credit cards. It will deprive the people of access to public transport though it is funded by public money.