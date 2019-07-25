Gujarat High Court permits 24-week pregnant Surat teen to abort foetus

The Gujarat high court has allowed a 14-year-old to terminate her 24-week pregnancy in the best interest of the victim. The court which also relied on the opinion of a panel of doctors said that the victim is allowed to terminate her pregnancy at the earliest and that medical facilities for the same be made available to her. It also directed the state to ensure that pre and post-termination care was also provided to the victim.

The panel of doctors had in their report stated that termination of pregnancy is immediately necessary to ensure the mental and physical health of the teenager.

The court while passing the order also took into consideration the fact that the victim not only faces trauma but mental agony and the possibility of social ostracism.

The court, however, directed the doctors of the Surat Civil Hospital to take necessary tissue samples from the foetus for DNA identification and that it be handed over to the concerned investigating officer.

The petition was filed by the teen’s father following which the court had, on July 22, directed that the victim be examined by a panel of doctors at a civil hospital who will opine whether the termination is medically feasible. It had also directed that the panel should also mention about the mental and psychological preparedness of the girl.

Earlier the petitioner’s advocate had sought the termination even though medical termination of pregnancy is permissible only up to 20 weeks.

The victim got pregnant after she was allegedly abducted by a man following which a case was filed under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.

The court also directed that since the pregnancy was over 20 weeks, the victims should be examined by three senior-most gynecologists of Civil Hospital, Surat as well as a psychologist attached to the Government Medical College, Surat.

The court also said that the victim can apply for interim compensation before the Chairman, District Legal Services Authority, Surat and directed that it should be awarded to her in accordance with the law.

