HomeAhmedabad

Ahmedabad

Gujarat High Court grants bail to bureaucrat Pradeep Sharma in bribery case

In the other money laundering case, the ED had accused Pradeep Sharma of allotting land at a low rate to a private company in Kutch

dna Correspondent

Updated: Aug 29, 2018, 06:25 AM IST

Justice AJ Desai of the Gujarat High Court on Tuesday granted bail to former IAS officer Pradeep Sharma in connection with a decade-old bribery case. The case filed in March 2008 had accused the then managing director of Alcock Ashdown (Gujarat) Ltd, a state-owned company of taking Rs 25 lakh from the contractor of a private shipping company.

He was arrested in the bribery case immediately after he was granted a bail in another case of money laundering, in which he was arrested in 2010.

According to the FIR, which was filed in Bhavnagar, the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) had accused Sharma of demanding and accepting Rs 25 lakh as bribe from a contractor of the shipping company.

The FIR was a result of a statement by Sahayraj Savrimuthu, who alleged that Sharma took the bribe to clear his pending bills.

Earlier in June, a special anti-corruption court in Bhavnagar had rejected his bail application in connection with the case. The same court had in March (immediately after the ACB filed a charge sheet in the case) denied bail to the former bureaucrat.

With the HC's relief, Sharma is all set to walk out of Sabarmati Jail.

In the other money laundering case, the Enforcement Directorate had accused Sharma of allotting land at a low rate to a private company in Kutch in exchange for money. At that time, Sharma was the Kutch collector. The ED had alleged that Sharma got paid Rs 22 lakh in the name of his wife for the said deal. ED officials said the money was remitted to his wife's account by five different people. Sharma has often accused the BJP government of targeting him.

OTHER CASE AGAINST FORMER BUREAUCRAT

