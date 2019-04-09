Gujarat High Court disposes PIL on non-inclusion of voters

The Gujarat High Court, on Monday, disposed a public interest litigation filed by advocate KR Koshti alleging that the names of several eligible voters, who have completed the registration process, have not been included in the electoral rolls finalised for the general elections in the state scheduled on April 23.

The division bench of Acting Chief Justice AS Dave and Justice Biren Vaishnav disposed the PIL after the Election Commission (EC) submitted to the court that it has added around 6.96 lakh voters across the state, which includes 3.35 lakh men, 3.60 lakh women, and 154 persons from the third gender. As against the addition, the poll panel has deleted 3.16 lakh electors, which includes 1.63 lakh men, 1.53 lakh women, and five persons from the third gender.

Prepone hearing of cases to April 22: HC

In a bid to facilitate litigants as well as the bar and bench to cast their vote, the Gujarat High Court has issued instructions to all courts in the state to prepone the hearing of the cases scheduled on April 23 to April 22. The directions came from the high court's acting chief justice AS Dave who has asked courts to prepone the hearing as well as to ensure that the matters which are being taken up for hearing are not adjourned to April 23. Notably, the directions have been issued in view of the general elections scheduled on April 23 and in anticipation of the same being declared as holiday by the state government.