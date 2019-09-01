Headlines

Gujarat High court develops child-friendly deposition centres in courts

Two such centres were inaugurated on Saturday by Acting Chief Justice AS Dave at Surat and Bharuch district courts.

dna Correspondent

Updated: Sep 01, 2019, 06:15 AM IST

In a bid to protect the victims and child witnesses of sexual offences and other gruesome crimes from undue pressure, the Gujarat High court has planned to develop Vulnerable Witness Deposition Centres (VWDC) across all district courts in the state.

Two such centres were inaugurated on Saturday by Acting Chief Justice AS Dave at Surat and Bharuch district courts. Notably, the centres have been conceptualised and developed based on the directions of the Supreme Court in 2018.

According to high court's registrar general HD Suthar, the centres are meant for victims and witnesses of sexual offences and heinous crimes who need to be protected from the undue influence or pressure of the accused side in the case.

"The idea behind the facility is to ensure that the child does not feel intimidated of having to appear before a conventional court, but to provide an easy environment where he/she will have no direct communication with the judge, advocate, or the accused," Suthar said.

Interestingly, the centres are equipped with a collection of toys, television set with a set-top box, and kids multimedia content, along with allied facilities such as a pantry and washroom.

Since, there will be no direct communication of the child victim or witness with the judge, advocate, or accused, a support person will sit beside the child to assist the court in communicating with the child.

Any questions that may have to be asked will be put to the support person through wireless headphones and the support person will ask the question to the child in a friendly manner.

The entire video of the child's deposition will be live-streamed in the courtroom with the help of CCTV linkage and the deposition can be also recorded, if required.

VWDC will also have large displays and the same can be used to display the image of the accused for identification purposes, if required.

