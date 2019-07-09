Gujarat High Court asks govt to identify and rehabilitate manual scavengers

Miffed with the lackadaisical approach of the state government in dealing with the issue of manual scavenging, the Gujarat High Court on Monday issued an array of directions to the state government to curb the inhuman practice. The division bench of Justice SR Brahmbhatt and Justice AP Thaker has directed the government to identify manual scavengers working in the state and work for their rehabilitation.

The court has also directed the government to take the help of NGOs working in the domain to reach out to those who are still working as manual scavengers. This apart, the court has also directed the government to create awareness in the society against manual scavenging, so that the practice can be put to end.

Also, the court asked the government to constitute a state-level monitoring committee as enshrined under the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013, so that the practice can be stopped. The bench also clarified that in case the committee has been already formed, the government will have to submit the work done by the committee so far.

The court remarked: "The efforts in that direction (ending the inhuman practice and rehabilitation of manual scavengers) appears to be wending. In that view of the matter, we are of the view that provisions of the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013, be constantly followed and be borne in mind so that the requisite minimum, which is required of the state, is not required to be repeatedly insisted upon".

The counsel for the petitioner Hirak Ganguly submitted to the court that the norms and regulations for putting an end to manual scavenging has remained confined to papers and in reality death and hospitalisation due to manual scavenging still takes place in the state. He also contended that manual scavengers hardly get any compensation and the state has done nothing for their rehabilitation. The court has now adjourned the hearing till July 30.

INHUMAN PRACTISE