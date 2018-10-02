Gujarat HC stays BJP's move to clinch the president's post from Congress in Pethapur Municipality

In a blow to BJP's move to clinch the president's post from Congress in Pethapur Municipality in Gandhinagar district, the Gujarat High Court on Monday stayed the election process after Congress complained of foul play and misuse of state machinery to anyhow retain the top post. While the meeting for election to the post of president was supposed to be convened on Monday at 5.30 pm, the division bench of justice Akil Kureshi and justice BN Karia stayed the same after finding strong prima-facie substance in the allegations levelled by Congress.

As per the case details, the election for the post of president was pending in Pethapur Municipality. The top post was reserved for a person belonging to the scheduled caste (SC). Since BJP had no elected member from SC category, it made one of its elected representative resign and set a SC candidate for by-election. However, the said candidate lost the by-election against Moolchand Rathore, the SC candidate from Congress, held on September 27.

Rathore, who was supposed to be take over as the president of the municipality, had to approach the high court after the state government amended the rules of reservation and the roster, thereby reserving the top position for general category woman candidate. Rathore has alleged in the petition that the notification changing the reservation category for the post was issued on September 28 and on the same day, the agenda for election was issued.

Counsel for the petitioner Chintan Champaneri argued before the division bench that the rules for reservation for the top post has been changed without following the set procedure so that BJP can get its own candidate elected as president of the municipality. He also contended that the state government has used its power with a malafide intention so that BJP can retain the president's post. He also argued that the same would cause prejudice to Rathore who had won the election for the top post as the SC candidate.

After staying the election, the division bench directed the state government to file a reply in the matter and posted it for further hearing on October 8.

AMISS

The election for the post of president was pending in Pethapur Municipality. The top post was reserved for a person belonging to the scheduled caste