Gujarat: Green cover push may bring tribals in conflict

With the state government planning a host of measures for utilisation of the Rs 1500 crore under the CAMPA fund, tribal activists in the state said that the measures are likely to bring them in conflict with the Forest Rights Act.

CAMPA refers to the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority Act. The funds under CAMPA are charged from industries, organisations and other agencies as compensation for diverting forest land for non-forest use.

Primary among the thrust areas of the government is increased plantation activities to increase the forest cover. It should be noted that the forest department and the tribals who claim forest land under the Forest Rights Act (FRA) have been at loggerheads in several districts over the formers move to increase forest cover by plantation drive on such land claimed by tribals.

Paulomi Mistry, who works with tribals on Forest Rights said that a lot of the plantation activity by the forest department happens on land that the tribals have claimed for themselves. "Now that the push is on renewed afforestation, though welcome, we see increased conflicts in claiming land for tribals," said Mistry.

She said there was also a need to set accountability for the afforestation activities. "At present what is happening is that plantation drive is being carried out but we don't know how many of these are surviving. There are no audits happening. The CAMPA funds are being used but there is no accountability of the same," said Mistry.

Govabhai Rathod of Adivasi Adhikar Manch said the proposal to use some of the funds to cover open wells in lion populated areas shows that the funds can be used any way the department wants.

"The lion already gets enough funds under various projects why use CAMPA fund for it. Moreover, the thrust of using the fund is to ensure that forest land equal to the one diverted is created," said Rathod.

He said a lot of afforestation activities of the forest department is concentrated on planting just one or two species of trees instead of taking into consideration the local biodiversity.

Tushar Dash, an Independent Researcher said that the rules notified by the Centre in 2018 for use of CAMPA funds create scope for misuse. "Earlier too there were complaints that the CAMPA funds which are essential to be used to create forests are being diverted for infrastructure development, purchase of vehicles and such by the forest department," said Dash

He said the Act and rules also don't accommodate and are often in conflict with the FRA, despite representation by several people working for tribal rights. This, he said, is likely to bring more conflict between the forest department and tribals who claim forest land under the FRA.