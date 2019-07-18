Gujarat govt to spend over Rs 2,500 cr on rural roads

Deputy chief minister Nitin Patel on Wednesday announced several projects to improve or create better road connectivity in the state. A sum of Rs 2569.41 crore has been allotted to improve roads under the Mukhya Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana which is likely to benefit 34,000 villages in the state He informed the house that under the scheme Rs 10,243 crore have been sanctioned of which Rs 2,569.41 crore is for this year alone.

As of now Patel who has allocated Rs 10,058.40 crore for Road and Building department.

He also announced four-laning of Mehsana-Modhera, Deesa-Lakhani, Sayla- Padiyad roads at an expense of Rs 240 crore while the Bagodara-Tarapur-Vasad road would be made into a six-lane one. He also informed that 808 km of roads across the state would be expanded by 10 metres at a cost of Rs 1261.80 crore.

He also announced that the state will be given a grant of Rs 2 crore to improve roads in urban areas. Patel said that the grant will be given to concerned municipal corporations," said Patel. He said this was being done because he had got several representations from MLAs asking for similar funding similar for cities.

He also announced nine flyover projects in various junctions across the state has also been approved at a cost of Rs 487 crore. Five new overbridges will also be made on roads across the state this year.