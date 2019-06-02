Headlines

Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad

Gujarat govt to distribute 10 crore saplings on Environment Day

The decision was taken at a high level meeting of the forest department chaired by chief minister Vijay Rupani.

Latest News

dna Correspondent

Updated: Jun 02, 2019, 06:25 AM IST

This World Environment Day the state government plans to distribute 10 crore saplings across the state as part of its efforts to increase green cover in Gujarat. The decision was taken at a high level meeting of the forest department chaired by chief minister Vijay Rupani. This time the CM will also inaugurate a cultural forest built on 8.55 hectare of land in Odhav, Ahmedabad. This will be the first such cultural forest for Ahmedabad city.

It should be noted that as per the 2017 State of Forest Report, Gujarat has a mere 11.61 per cent of tree and forest coverver. The CM in the meeting also called for planting twice the number of trees that had been cut. The department will also carry out a micro planning at the village and taluka level to ensure better survival of the distributed trees. The CM had also asked officials to ensure that the the 18 cultural gardens across Gujarat are taken care of and maintained.

The 18 cultural forests of the state alone. account for 34.35-crore trees in in 2017. As per the State of Forest Report, 2017 five districts saw a decline in forest cover in the past two years although the state managed to increase its forest cover by 47 sq km.

