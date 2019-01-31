Gujarat govt to conduct language, math exam

To make the foundation learning of students strong in class 3, state government, in a first has decided to conduct exams of language and mathematics in class 2. The examination will be held on January 31 and February in which more than six lakh students of class 2 will appear. The state government, however, has clarified that the idea of conducting exams for class 2 students is not to give them grades or marks but to ascertain the understanding levels and work in a structured manner.

State education minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama on Wednesday, through the medium of Bisag, addressed more than 55000 teachers, block resource coordinators, cluster resource coordinators and other education officers on the same.