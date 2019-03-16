Gujarat govt to announce RTE admission process next week

After a long wait, the Gujarat government has decided to announce the process of admission under the Right to Education (RTE) Act next week. The state government has been receiving a lot of flak from various stakeholders to delay in the process year after year, which many years ago was not the case. Admissions then would be announced by January end.

With the admission process going online, it is much easier to complete the process in line with regular admission processes followed by schools.

In February, the Association of Progressive Schools (AoPS) had requested the government to begin the admission process from March and allot seats by April this year. A total of 40 schools are members of the AoPS, which was formed in 2016 to improve educational standards of member schools and support them in promoting best practices.

Not just schools, Zubeida Seva Ghar, an NGO that assists RTE parents in filling admission forms wrote to the government on February 26 to expedite the admission process and announce dates so that parents who lack certain documents, needed for admission, can avail those in due time.

When DNA spoke with Vinod Rao, Principal Secretary, Primary and Secondary education, he said, "RTE admission process will be announced next week. The process has not been delayed, in fact, last year the process began in April. We are very much in time."

Ishu Gupta, a research associate at the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad who has been working on the implementation of RTE in the state of Gujarat feels that the process has been delayed this year. "If the government schedules the admission process with private schools, it will be a step forward to reduce discrimination against RTE students. The demand for schools completing admissions in time is justified and with the online process, the delay could have been avoided." Experts also felt that last year, because of the delay, the first round of admissions were declared much later after the schools had begun their session in June. "When a child is admitted in the class late, not only he/she misses the syllabus but also is identified as an RTE child for late entry."



Said Manan Choksi, President, AoPS, "CBSE and ICSE schools begin their new academic session by April. If admissions are over by April, it would enable the students to begin their classes on time along with others and can catch up faster. The government is only thinking in perspective of Gujarat board schools because of which students allotted in CBSE schools miss two months of education and faces difficulty in catching up."



Last year, the admission process (form filling) began on April 19 and continued till May 5. However, by the time the first round of admissions was declared, it was quite late and the third round was declared by August due to which many students opted out of schooling.