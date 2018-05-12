Gujarat government stops salary to 990 over property return delay

The Gujarat government stopped the salaries of 990 Class I and II officials for this month after they failed to file their annual property returns. Chief Secretary Dr JN Singh said the action was necessitated as the officials ignored multiple notices from the government.

The Gujarat government made it mandatory from this year for class I and II officials to declare their properties.

The government had extended the January 31 deadline to March 31.

"There already is a rule as per which officials with the Indian administrative services like IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS and others should file their property returns. The Gujarat government introduced similar rules for state cadre officials. If they fail to file returns by this month, they will be served show cause notice and a departmental inquiry will be initiated against them," Singh said.

"This is against the Gujarat service and conduct rules, as nowhere is it prescribed that the government can stop the salaries of employees in such cases. The government has other ways to make officials follow the system," said an officials, requesting anonymity. Even officials suspended over corruption charges get 50% of their salary during suspension," the officials said.