Gujarat: Exit poll results becomes tug of war for Congress and BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will outperform the predictions made in the exit polls, deputy chief minister Nitin Patel said on Monday. However, opposition Congress party dismissed the reports of exit polls and expressed confidence that it would bag at least 10 out 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat.

"Under Modi, the country got the strongest-ever government in 2014. And, people had already decided that they want to hand over the reins to the Modi government for another five years. This is being reflected in all the major exit poll projections," Patel told reporters in Gandhinagar.



He said that the prediction of exit polls tally with the analysis party leaders had while they were campaigning across the country during the polls. "I am confident that the BJP and NDA will get more seats than what is being forecast in the exit polls. Many exit polls even suggested that the NDA's tally would surpass the existing numbers in the Lok Sabha," Patel said.



However, Gujarat Congress president Amit Chavda questioned the credibility of such predictions and claimed his party will win 10 out of the total 26 seats in the state. "The exit polls never give an accurate picture. The results of 2004 and 2009 Lok Sabha polls proved that the exit poll projections can not be trusted. This time, too, results will prove that exit polls were wrong," he said adding that he was confident that the Congress-led UPA will form the next government. "In Gujarat, the Congress will win at least 10 seats," he told reporters in Vadodara.



Party spokesman Manish Doshi said that Congress alone will get 125-135 seats in Lok Sabha leading to a formation of UPA-3 government at the centre. "The sample size of exit polls is so less that it does not adequately represent the mood of the voters. UPA government will work towards ensuring justice to all, job creation for the youth and taming the hike in prices of commodities of daily use," said Doshi.



(With inputs from PTI)

