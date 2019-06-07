Gujarat: Engineering students’ innovation punctures modus operandi of dacoits

The well-known modus operandi used by dacoits, Naxalites, and even terrorists to loot cars and other vehicles has now been made ineffective. Puncturing tyres to attack people is now a thing of the past. Three engineering students from the Government Engineering College in Dahod have innovated a system which would automatically fill air after a tyre has been punctured; this will enable the vehicle to ply for a distance.

Dahod residents and mechanical engineering students Mayur Mahla, Gaurav Chale, and Kartik Patel were worried over attacks on people travelling in their cars in the region. “One of our professors were once attacked while he was going back home after college hours. Dacoits punctured his tyre using spikes and then looted him. It was then that we decided to innovate a system that would prevent them from doing so”, said Mayur Mahla.

The students received initial funding of Rs 27,000 through Students Start-up and Innovation Policy of the state government through which they developed a prototype of one tyre and displayed their idea at the exhibition held at Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII).

Explaining the features of the innovation, the students said, “The moment a tyre of a vehicle is punctured, this device would automatically fill air into the tyre while the vehicle is moving and the latter can go up to 70 km. The device stops filling up air, if the vehicle comes to a halt. The innovation can ensure the safety of women driving late at night.”

Lauding the innovation of Dahod boys, state education minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said, “Any problem can be solved through innovation and some of the societal problems have been solved by the students here at the conference. A group of students has dealt with our country’s biggest issue. Naxalites or terrorists before attacking common people first puncture the tyres of a bus or a car and then attack the passengers. This innovation will allow tyres to be filled up automatically.”

The conference also included the launch of Mobile-based Attendance System that will be installed in colleges across the state.