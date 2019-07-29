Gujarat: Elated farmers say recent rains saved crops

According to a report of State Emergency Operation Centre, Gujarat has received 266.03 mm rains till Sunday morning, a rise of about 60 mm from 206.87 mm on previous Sunday

Rains in past week has saved crops in the state, said farmers. Representatives of farmers said that if it rains as per the forecast, the cropping situation will improve in the state.

According to a report of State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), Gujarat has received 266.03 mm rains till Sunday morning, a rise of about 60 mm from 206.87 mm on previous Sunday. This is 32.60 per cent of 30-year average of 816 mm rains. Nine talukas have received over 1,000 mm rains, 20 have received between 501 mm and 1,000 mm rains, 50 between 251 mm and 500 mm, 104 got 126 mm to 250 mm rains, 44 talukas got 51 mm -125 mm rains and 16 got upto 50 mm rains.

"Rains have elated farmers. Crops that were not destroyed because of lack of water, got a fresh lease of life because of recent rains. In south Gujarat, paddy crop will be saved too," said Jayesh Patel, president of Khedut Samaj – Gujarat. With heavy downpours in Mumbai and northern Maharashtra, Patel feels that rains will be good in Gujarat this week.

Sagar Rabari, founder president of Gujarat Khedut Ekta Samiti said that while rains have saved the crops, what will be actual productivity is still uncertain. "Cotton and groundnut, two main crops of the state are safe now, but paddy need more water. Unless the farms are filled with water, you can cultivate it. In Saurashtra, rains have been good in coastal areas but more rains are still needed in interior parts," Rabari told DNA.

According to data of state Agriculture Department, sowing has occurred over 53.13 lakh hectare till last week. This is 62.68% of state average of about 85 lakh hectare of kharif sowing.

Rabari is of the opinion that more rains are needed to not only save the ongoing kharif crop, but also to store enough water for winter cropping. "We would want all the dams, check-dams and other reservoirs to get filled with water. Recent rains have raised water level to 281 feet. This is good, but as per the rule the water level should be at least 325 feet by July end," said Patel.

