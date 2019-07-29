Gujarat: Elated farmers say recent rains saved crops

Headlines

Manipur violence: Security beefed up across Mizoram ahead of state-wide protests on July 25

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naazz evicted after Abhishek, Pooja, Manisha call her as most 'disinterested' contestant in house

Emerging Asia Cup final: Tayyab Tahir shines as Pakistan A beat India A by 128 runs to win the title

Kanguva first look: Suriya's valiant warrior king poster crashes internet, fans say 'killer look'

Will it rain tomorrow in Delhi? Check latest IMD forecast here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naazz evicted after Abhishek, Pooja, Manisha call her as most 'disinterested' contestant in house

Emerging Asia Cup final: Tayyab Tahir shines as Pakistan A beat India A by 128 runs to win the title

Kanguva first look: Suriya's valiant warrior king poster crashes internet, fans say 'killer look'

10 worst foods that can cause hair loss

Top 10 vitamin D rich foods

Asia Cup: Top run scorer from each edition

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Esha Gupta raises the temperature in shimmery bodycon dress with plunging neckline at IIFA, fans drool over her hotness

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts her cleavage in multi-coloured gown at IIFA Rocks 2023, see bold photos

Manipur Violence: Mass Protests All Over Country Over Manipur Sexual Assault Incident

Shocking Drone Visuals Show Aftermath Of Delhi Flood As Yamuna Water Level Rises Again

In A First, India Gifts Its First Active Warship INS Kirpan To Vietnam

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naazz evicted after Abhishek, Pooja, Manisha call her as most 'disinterested' contestant in house

Kanguva first look: Suriya's valiant warrior king poster crashes internet, fans say 'killer look'

'Meri toh lottery nikal gayi': Navneet Nishan recalls kissing Aamir Khan 'all day long' for Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke

HomeAhmedabad

Ahmedabad

Gujarat: Elated farmers say recent rains saved crops

According to a report of State Emergency Operation Centre, Gujarat has received 266.03 mm rains till Sunday morning, a rise of about 60 mm from 206.87 mm on previous Sunday

article-main
Latest News

dna Correspondent

Updated: Jul 29, 2019, 06:35 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Rains in past week has saved crops in the state, said farmers. Representatives of farmers said that if it rains as per the forecast, the cropping situation will improve in the state.

According to a report of State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), Gujarat has received 266.03 mm rains till Sunday morning, a rise of about 60 mm from 206.87 mm on previous Sunday. This is 32.60 per cent of 30-year average of 816 mm rains. Nine talukas have received over 1,000 mm rains, 20 have received between 501 mm and 1,000 mm rains, 50 between 251 mm and 500 mm, 104 got 126 mm to 250 mm rains, 44 talukas got 51 mm -125 mm rains and 16 got upto 50 mm rains.

"Rains have elated farmers. Crops that were not destroyed because of lack of water, got a fresh lease of life because of recent rains. In south Gujarat, paddy crop will be saved too," said Jayesh Patel, president of Khedut Samaj – Gujarat. With heavy downpours in Mumbai and northern Maharashtra, Patel feels that rains will be good in Gujarat this week.

Sagar Rabari, founder president of Gujarat Khedut Ekta Samiti said that while rains have saved the crops, what will be actual productivity is still uncertain. "Cotton and groundnut, two main crops of the state are safe now, but paddy need more water. Unless the farms are filled with water, you can cultivate it. In Saurashtra, rains have been good in coastal areas but more rains are still needed in interior parts," Rabari told DNA.

According to data of state Agriculture Department, sowing has occurred over 53.13 lakh hectare till last week. This is 62.68% of state average of about 85 lakh hectare of kharif sowing.

Rabari is of the opinion that more rains are needed to not only save the ongoing kharif crop, but also to store enough water for winter cropping. "We would want all the dams, check-dams and other reservoirs to get filled with water. Recent rains have raised water level to 281 feet. This is good, but as per the rule the water level should be at least 325 feet by July end," said Patel.

KHARIF SOWING

According to data of state Agriculture Department, sowing has occurred over 53.13 lakh hectare till last week. This is 62.68% of state average of about 85 lakh hectare of kharif sowing

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Ranveer Singh reveals Deepika Padukone’s reaction to Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer: ‘She is very excited and…’

Meet the IITian who left high-paying job in France, then co-founded Rs 500 crore revenue company

Meet world's unluckiest man who sold 10 percent of Apple shares for 800 dollars

IND vs WI: Miss World Trinidad & Tobago meets Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ishan Kishan, pics go viral

UPSC EPFO Result 2023 out: See how to check, what is next for applicants here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Esha Gupta raises the temperature in shimmery bodycon dress with plunging neckline at IIFA, fans drool over her hotness

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts her cleavage in multi-coloured gown at IIFA Rocks 2023, see bold photos

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

Meet Anirudh Agarwal, Purana Mandir, Samri actor who left his civil engineering career and became India's scariest man

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE