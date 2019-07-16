Gujarat Congress trying to malign image of Hindu saints: BJP

The mention of the name of a popular kathakar (storyteller) in connection with the issue of fake BPL cards led to a war of words between the BJP and the Congress, with the former accusing the latter of trying to defame Hindu saints.

During question hour Anand Chaudhary, Congress MLA from Mandvi informed the house that ration meant for the poor was being lifted through fake BPL cards including those in the name of Kathakar Morari Bapu.

Both Deputy Chief minister Nitin Patel and Chief Minister Vijay Rupani objected to the statement.

An infuriated Patel said that the Congress should give proof of the same or withdraw its statement since such statements hurt Hindu sentiments. He said that Morari Bapu was a renowned 'saint' and stating that fake BPL cards were being issued in his name amounted to his insult.

He also said that the Opposition should not take names in the House and defame people. "This is a conspiracy to defame revered Hindu saints. Do they have any proof to establish their claims?" said Patel, seeking one instance where a fake BPL card was issued in the name of the kathakar.

Leader of Opposition Paresh Dhanani pointed out that they were as much a devotee of Morari Bapu as the BJP, but the question was about fake BPL cards being issued in the name of well-known people.

"The fake BPL cards are being used to pick up ration despite mandatory biometric verification for availing subsidised foodgrains. Earlier, we had brought to notice that such cards were available in the name of BJP MLA Darshana Jardosh," said Dhanani.

The BJP insisted that Chaudhary withdraw his question, while the Speaker pointed out that there was no need to take names.

Later, the Congress gave proof by presenting such a BPL card in the name of the kathakar, but the Speaker disallowed it stating that the question hour was over.

BOGUS BIOMETRICS