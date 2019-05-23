Gujarat Congress to closely monitor counting process

The vigilant approach is a result of reports on social media, which speculate that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are exchanged.

Opposition Congress party is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the process of counting of votes is fair. The vigilant approach is a result of reports on social media, which speculate that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are exchanged.

"To ensure that there is no rigging in counting of votes, is the topmost priority of the party. Party agents have been instructed not to leave counting centres even for a moment. We want to ensure that the counting process is running smoothly and without any favour to any political party or candidate," said Manish Doshi, spokesman of Congress party in Gujarat.

Party leaders and workers are going by the audio message by All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, in which she claimed that the reports of exit polls are merely a smokescreen to disillusion and demoralise the Congress workers and they should be thoroughly vigilant to ensure that there is no malpractice while counting votes.

The party is hopeful of a major comeback following the drubbing it received in 2014 General Elections. It failed to win even a single seat five years ago. However, it managed to give BJP a tough fight in the elections to state legislative assembly in December 2017, which has boosted spirits of party workers in the state.

Even as exit polls are giving not more than one seat to Congress, party leaders claim they will win in at least 10 seats when results are announced on Friday. It has fielded eight of its sitting Member of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) to regain the lost ground. These include Paresh Dhanani (Amreli), Latit Vasoya (Porbandar), Lalit Kagathara (Rajkot), C J Chavda (Gandhinagar), Rajendra Thakor (Sabarkantha), Soma Patel (Surendranagar) and Punja Vansh (Junagadh) and Jitu Choudhary (Valsad).

Doshi told that the party has also prepared for the celebrations, but the vigilance during counting of votes is of utmost importance. "Celebration will come later on," he said.

26 Lok Sabha, 4 Vidhan Sabha seats (by-polls)

28 Counting centres

How It Will Work

26 election officers, 182 assistant election officers to supervise counting

3-tier security around counting booths

Close to 9,000 strong support staff to assist counting