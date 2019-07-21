Gujarat Congress protests Priyanka Gandhi's detention

The Congress on Saturday called the BJP government in the state dictatorial after several Congress leaders were detained by the police during a protest against the illegal detention of Priyanka Gandhi in Uttar Pradesh. The Congress had on Saturday carried out a protest near the Kochrab Ashram in the city. This was part of a nationwide protest orchestrated by the party against the detention of Priyanka Gandhi.

The Congress alleged that the police lathicharged and manhandled its workers. The police were forced into action after the party workers began to block the roads leading to a clash between the workers and the cops. Congress worker Jagdish Rajpurohit was among those seriously injured in the melee and had to be shifted to the VS Hospital's trauma centre.

Criticising the police atrocity, Gujarat Congress in-charge Rajiv Satav said that they had taken requisite permission from the police for the protest. "Immediately after the protest started the police began beating up our workers. The police is being misused by the state machinery. Our struggle to bring out the truth will however continue," said Satav. He and other top state leaders including Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee president Amit Chavda later visited Purohit in the hospital. He also commented on the deteriorating law and order situation in states like Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh. Following the detention, the leaders also carried out a dharna in the Vejalpur police station. Some of the Congress workers had to be bodily carried into the police van to be detained. Similar scenes were also witnessed in various cities across the state.

It should be noted that Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi and nine others were stopped in Narayanpur in UP and detained by the cops on Friday. Gandhi and her team were on their way to Sonbhadra in Uttarpradesh where 10 people were killed in clashes over a land dispute on Wednesday. Twenty four people were also injured in the clash between Gond and Gujjar communities over the dispute.

HOW IT STARTED