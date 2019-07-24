Gujarat Congress MLAs seek end to atrocities against Dalits

Congress on Tuesday said that there has been considerable rise in crimes against Dalits in the state. MLAs from the Opposition pointed out the rising incidents of violence against Dalits. Congress MLA Shailesh Parmar said that the number of such cases rose from 1,046 in 2015 to 1,545 in 2018. Dalit leader and Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani also chided BJP MLA Hitu Kanodia for stating that several people played politics over the death of Dalits.

Mevani said that a country that could launch the Chandrayaan 2 is yet to find the technology to ensure that no man is sent down the sewers to clean it. "If you are truly concerned about social justice, then I urge you to introduce the rule of one village one cremation ground. Even today Dalits don't get a space to cremate their dead in villages," said Mevani.

He further said that the Prevention of Atrocities Act was introduced to prevent atrocities, but in Gujarat atrocities against Dalits continue unabated. He suggested that the chief minister should try to rid at least one village in the state of untouchability before this Independence Day. "In the budget, not a single penny has been allocated towards eradicating untouchability," said Mevani.

Parmar pointed out that meanwhile, it has become a norm to have dinner at a Dalit's home. "By having dinner you are not removing untouchability, but actually singling them out as untouchables. For leaders it has become a matter of pride," said Parmar. He further said that after every attack it had become the norm to announce Rs 4 lakh compensation for the Dalit family. "Dalits do not need compensation but protection. We will have to come together to ensure that things don't end at compensation only," said Parmar.

"In 32 villages across the state, Dalit families live under police protection. Of these 20 are in Surendranagar alone. They are attacked for keeping a moustache, carrying out a marriage procession, etc," said Parmar. He also sought from the state to ensure that there were no attacks on Dalits in the next three years of the BJP government's rule.

STATE’S DEFENSE