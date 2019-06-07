Gujarat Congress leader Kishan Singh Tomar’s daughter uses fake documents for job

A case was lodged with the Gomtipur Police Station after it was revealed that Congress leader Kishan Singh Tomar’s daughter had submitted a forged certificate of Lucknow University to get a teacher’s job in the Seth CL Hindi medium high school.

According to police officials, in the year 2013, using the fake degree, Madhuri Tomar had joined the school in which her father Kishan Singh Tomar was also a trustee. The verification of the certificate at the time was done by Madhuri’s husband Vijay Pratap Singh and she was recruited as a teacher.

Five years later, she applied to get a permanent teacher’s post at the school and her documents were sent to Gandhinagar for verification. It was revealed that no such certificate was issued to Madhuri and that the document was a fake. Six months after the incident, a complaint was lodged.